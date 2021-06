Following are the major micro-cap stocks under $10 in the software infrastructure Sector by mid-day session on Tuesday. Keep these stocks on your radar this week. Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF). Is one of the biggest gainers in the software infrastructure Sector as the stock went up 85.39% at $6.32 as of 1:14 PM. The stock has been trading in the wide range of $4.66 – $6.80. The stock saw volume with more than 139 million shares exchanged hands compared to its average volume of 3.5 million shares. Its past 52 weeks range is $2.41 – $6.80. The stock has gained 117.93% since the start of 2021 and has gained 89.22% since the last 5 days.