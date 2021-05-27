Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Will Pandemic Sleep Troubles Lead to Wave of Chronic Insomnia?

By Kristina Fiore
MedPage Today
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Sleep expert discusses the toll of the pandemic on sleep and what lies ahead. Dubbed "COVID-somnia" or "coronasomnia," more than half of Americans have experienced increases in sleep disturbances since the start of the pandemic. In this Facebook Live, Michael Grandner, PhD, MTR, director of the Sleep and Health...

www.medpagetoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disturbances#Insomnia#Sleep Medicine#Somnia#Health Research#Chronic Care#Health Sleep#Medical Treatment#Behavioral Health#Medical Research#Covid Somnia#Americans#The University Of Arizona#Llc#Facebook Live#Medpage Today#Sleep Science#Optimizing Sleep#Diagnosis#Medical Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Kidsaappublications.org

Brief Sleep Training to Prevent Insomnia in Teens

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Chan NY, , Li SX, , Zhang J, , et al. A prevention program for...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Tick for insomnia treatment

If insomnia keeps you awake at night, Flinders University researchers recommend a trip to the doctor - not for a sleeping pill prescription but for a short course of intensive behavioural therapy. Researchers have developed new clinical guidelines for Australian doctors to give family GPs insights into the most effective...
Mental HealthNewswise

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased screen time, more sleep problems

Newswise — A new study in the journal Sleep finds that increased evening screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown negatively affects sleep quality. During the lockdown period in Italy, daily internet traffic volume almost doubled compared to the same time in the previous year. Researchers here conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italian residents during the third and seventh week of Italy's first national lockdown. The survey ran in the third week of lockdown (March 25th - 28th, 2020) and evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Insomnia Severity Index as means of measurement. The second assessment survey, in the seventh week of lockdown (April 21st - 27th, 2020), inquired about usage of electronic devices in the two hours before falling asleep, in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaires.
Mental HealthUnion Leader

Up to 36% of adults report sleep problem during the pandemic

As many as 36% of adults have reported sleep problems during the pandemic, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. The findings are based on data from 44 studies involving 54,231 people in the United States and 12 other countries. Most affected were coronavirus patients, with 75% of them experiencing disturbed sleep.
Mental Healthumich.edu

Trouble sleeping? Cognitive impairment more likely later in life

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, problems remembering or concentrating are likely to occur more than a decade later, according to new University of Michigan research. Trouble sleeping was the only symptom that predicted poor cognitive performance 14 years later when compared with other symptoms of insomnia, the study showed.
Mental Healthsleepreviewmag.com

Insomnia, Disrupted Sleep, & Burnout Linked to Higher Odds of Severe COVID-19

Insomnia, disrupted sleep, and daily burnout are linked to a heightened risk of not only becoming infected with coronavirus, but also having more severe disease and a longer recovery period, suggests an international study of healthcare workers, published in the online journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. Every 1-hour increase...
Mental Healthedexlive.com

Childhood insomnia can determine anxiety and mood disorders in young adults, finds study

A 15-year longitudinal study shows that childhood insomnia symptoms that persist into adulthood are strong determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults. Results show that insomnia symptoms persisting from childhood through adolescence and into adulthood were associated with a 2.8-fold increased risk of internalising disorders. The findings of the study were published in the journal Sleep.
Mental HealthBrainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: People who have trouble sleeping have an increased risk of dying

Quality sleep is essential for good overall health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 70 million Americans have ongoing sleep problems, which are associated with chronic diseases, injuries, mental illnesses, poor quality of life and loss of productivity. A new study finds you can add a higher risk of dying to that list.
Mental HealthHerald Community Newspapers

Pandemic tests North Shore students’ mental health and sleep habits

Percentage of students who agree or strongly agree that they felt like they can be themselves at North Shore:. Middle school: 47 percent (51 percent) High school: 34 percent (43 percent) Percentage of students who agree or strongly agree that they are accepted at North Shore:. Middle school: 64 percent...
Public HealthOrlando Sentinel

Lost sleep because of the pandemic? More people turning to doctors, new treatments to help cure newfound insomnia

As the country emerges from the pandemic, South Florida doctors say they are flooded with patients who are battling sleep disorders. Some people can’t get back on a normal sleep schedule after working from home and staying up late. Others gained weight and their airway obstruction worsened. Then, there is a group with anxiety, grief or guilt, suffering what has become known as coronasomnia.
Mental HealthWTAX

Study: People who have trouble sleeping are more likely to die from any cause

Sleeping poorly isn’t a good sign for your health. UK researchers looked at data on middle-aged adults and found those with frequent sleep problems were at a higher risk of dying than those without sleep problems. They also found that people with type 2 diabetes were 87 percent more likely to die of any cause compared to people without diabetes or sleep disturbances. First study author Dr. Malcolm von Schantz says, “Although we already knew that there is a strong link between poor sleep and poor health, this illustrates the problem starkly.” (Daily Mail)
HealthMindBodyGreen

Why The Pandemic Might Still Be Messing With Your Sleep + What To Do

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As vaccines roll out and restrictions ease, life is starting to return to normal across much of the country. But according to recent data by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), our sleep might still be stuck in 2020.
Mental Healthiweller.com

This One Sleep Habit Is an Early Predictor of Cognitive Decline, Says Study

Sumary of This One Sleep Habit Is an Early Predictor of Cognitive Decline, Says Study:. When we don’t sleep for prolonged periods of time—and suffer from what’s known as chronic insomnia—life gets even worse.. For instance, this research published in the scientific journal Circulation reports an association between insomnia and...
Mental Healthmentalhealthfirstaid.org

Mental Health Tips for Transitioning to the New Normal

As adults and teens across the country receive their COVID-19 vaccine, we’re all beginning to wonder what normal will look like. Regardless of whether you’re excited to pick up where you left off before the pandemic or you’re hesitant to return to the hustle and bustle of pre-COVID life, it’s important that you take your mental wellbeing into account.
HealthPosted by
Boston

The pandemic messed with your sleep. Here’s how to feel rested again.

"Over the past year, we’ve had the perfect storm of every possible bad thing that you can do for your sleep." Is your sleep not what it used to be? Does your mind race when your head hits the pillow? Do you wake up at 4 a.m. and struggle to fall back asleep? Are you feeling drowsy and sleep-deprived no matter how many hours you spend in bed?
Healthatoallinks.com

Buy Sleeping Pills UK Over the Counter to Solve Your Insomnia Issues

Insomnia can be described as the inability of humans to fall asleep or stay asleep for a reasonable duration of time during the night. People suffering from insomnia wake up at odd hours from their slumber, feel restless and experience difficulty in trying to get back to sleep. Insufficient sleep disrupts cognitive function, leads to stress and contributes to panic disorders, irritability, depression and poor health.