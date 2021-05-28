Higher gas prices mean higher food, airline prices: Billionaire John Catsimatidis

Mr Anthony Studemann’s recent letter dated June 8 made me chuckle some, but was sad at the same time. McCarthyism? Really? That made me chuckle, but what makes me sad is how Mr Studemann picks and chooses words in Article I, Section 8 to misinterpret and mislead. He takes a few words out of the first paragraph of Article I, Section 8, adds a couple of his own and places three words at the end from the last paragraph. That is a complete misinterpretation whether it was intentional or not. It is obvious how little understanding of the Constitution and the principles it was based on by the Founders he has.