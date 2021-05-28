Cancel
Higher gas prices mean higher food, airline prices: Billionaire John Catsimatidis

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire John Catsimatidis joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued rising gas prices will impact many aspects of consumers’ lives. JOHN CATSIMATIDIS: When the price of gasoline goes up, everything delivered to the American public by truck or by any other way -- it's going to go up. Food prices are going to go up, airline prices are going to go up. It's artificial. It's an increase in cost to the American consumer.

