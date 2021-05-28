Cancel
Public Health

Editorial: How To Write a Better COVID-19 Standard

By Editorials
enr.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudging from the dismay that apparently helped convince the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to change its guidelines for employer-required COVID-19 vaccines—unlike the original guidelines, the latest revision won’t require employers to record adverse reactions in OSHA logs—the industry should keep a sharp eye out for what’s still to come from the agency. A planned new COVID-19 safety standard may cause even more vexing complications. The Associated General Contractors and other groups ask that OSHA “align its protocols” with those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The often-revised CDC guidelines have generated a fair amount of confusion as understanding evolves of virus transmission and the effects of vaccines. Keeping OSHA and CDC on the same page benefits everyone.

www.enr.com
