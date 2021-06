It’s been a long year for most, but perhaps an especially long year for Ellen DeGeneres, who faced backlash followed by a loss of viewership eyeballs and advertising revenue during the most recent TV season. Toward the end of it all, Ellen DeGeneres decided to call it quits on The Ellen Show, though she has one more year in her contract. However, if you’ve wondered just how bad things got during this season, show many viewers Ellen truly lost has been revealed.