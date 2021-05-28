Cancel
KENNY CHESNEY TEAMS WITH TIPSY SCOOP FOR RUM-INFUSED ICE CREAM

KBOE Radio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there anything better than ice cream? Well, what about ice cream with booze in it? Well, you can thank Kenny Chesney for that option. Kenny’s signature Blue Chair Bay Rum, has teamed with “boozy ice cream experts” at Tipsy Scoop for a new line of rum-infused ice creams. Available...

kboeradio.com
Person
Kenny Chesney
#Ice Creams#Rum#Dairy#Food Drink#Tipsy Scoop
