HEDRICK MAN GETS TWO YEARS FOR ATTEMPTED CHILD ENTICEMENT

A man from Hedrick has been sentenced for trying to kidnap two children. 28-year-old Matthew Reynolds was sentenced Thursday (5/27) to two years for attempted child enticement. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Reynolds in 2018 after he approached a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy in Eldon. Both children ran away and were not harmed. Reynolds is also due in court in Mahaska County next month on a charge of indecent exposure after he was arrested in April of this year.