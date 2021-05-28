Cancel
Mahaska County, IA

HEDRICK MAN GETS TWO YEARS FOR ATTEMPTED CHILD ENTICEMENT

KBOE Radio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Hedrick has been sentenced for trying to kidnap two children. 28-year-old Matthew Reynolds was sentenced Thursday (5/27) to two years for attempted child enticement. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Reynolds in 2018 after he approached a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy in Eldon. Both children ran away and were not harmed. Reynolds is also due in court in Mahaska County next month on a charge of indecent exposure after he was arrested in April of this year.

kboeradio.com
