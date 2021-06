Brad Keselowski is set to become a free agent after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he seems to be entertaining the idea of making a change. Last year, Brad Keselowski was three wins deep into the season before signing a one-year contract extension with Team Penske in August. Through 13 races this year, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has one win to his name, but he seems to be ready to have contract talks sooner rather than later.