Trending on Remodelista: Summer Preview

Though not the country music celebration many had in mind thanks to COVID precautions, this year’s CMT Awards did not disappoint. And celebrities—even those who couldn’t attend and pre-recorded their introductions from afar, like Busy Philipps—still took advantage of the opportunity to get full-on glam. Country singer Mickey Guyton was able to be there live, performing with not only Gladys Knight, but also Breland, and earning a standing ovation. However, though the music was surely the crowd-pleaser, we couldn’t take our eyes off the beauty, and we spotted a big trend worn two different ways on both of these A-listers: green eyeshadow. One of the biggest eye makeup trends for 2021, and especially summertime, it’s such a fun, refreshing break from the neutrals we saw this spring, and surprisingly easy to wear.