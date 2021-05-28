Trending on Remodelista: Summer Preview

Summertime rids the school year and brings in new trends. What’s hot this season from a fashion standpoint? Let’s find out the ins and outs of what’s to come. Open back and backless tops are cute and playful with two caveats: the neckline and the manner in which the back ties. To begin, the front is best executed with a higher neckline. It’s difficult in the eyes of fitting to avoid either a gap in front or a slip on the shoulders if the neckline is too low. If designed right, the back will twist tight enough, or it will tie at a place to prevent either of these from happening; but, that is not always the case. Secondly, the back tie can be very unflattering if it is tied too tight. A general red flag to this problem is when it’s designed with thin strings in a crisscross pattern. If well designed, the backless top will have neither of these caveats. Just keep them in mind when trying backless wear on.