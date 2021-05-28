Pet Treat maker has not bought SE plant

As of now, the sale of the former Del Monte plant from Seneca Foods to a pet food manufacturer has not happened. Chasing Our Tails Inc. President Steve Trachtenberg said his company pulled out of the purchase of former Sleepy Eye vegetable canning plant due to financial issues. Trachtenberg is still interested buying the 215,000 square-foot plant on 21 acres of land on the west end of Sleepy Eye, if there are some acquisition changes made. Advertised as a gluten-free pet food company, Trachtenberg created Chasing Our Tails in a garage in 2009. The company now produces smoked bones, antler chews, dehydrated and freeze-dried meats sourced, processed and packaged by farms and facilities Trachtenberg owns.