Thomas Garms

During the years 1812-13, an early filibustering expedition against Spanish Texas was set in motion. It was called the Gutierrez-Magee Expedition and took place against the background of growing unrest in Mexico against Spanish rule. The expedition was organized near Natchitoches, Louisiana to form the nucleus of an invading army. Although not successful, the Gutierrez-Magee Expedition was a major news story in the United States and in fact, was the first time the American people learned about the region known as Texas. The Spanish on their frontiers, long thought only in the abstract, became a reality and were identified with harsh brutality and hostility toward republican values. The failed revolt would have lasting implications on both sides of the border far into the future. It was characterized by private American citizens who created an army to briefly pushed back against monarchical colonization. A young George Orr, born in Pennsylvania and living in Louisiana, was a part of this expedition. During the year 1813, Orr had his first glimpse of Texas.