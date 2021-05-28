Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Thomas Garms

WMI Central
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Benjamin "Ben" Garms was born on November 9, 1940 in Denison, Texas to Obern Jesse Garms and Milton Emiline (Royall) Garms. Ben passed in his home with his wife, the love of his life for 60 years, by his side. Ben had a great love for his wife, kids and family. He always had a big smile on his face and loved to tell stories. He talked to everyone he met and never met a stranger.

www.wmicentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royall#Ironworker#Springerville Post Office#Firestone#El Mirage#Aricca#Brailee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Liberty, TXthevindicator.com

Homesite of George Orr

During the years 1812-13, an early filibustering expedition against Spanish Texas was set in motion. It was called the Gutierrez-Magee Expedition and took place against the background of growing unrest in Mexico against Spanish rule. The expedition was organized near Natchitoches, Louisiana to form the nucleus of an invading army. Although not successful, the Gutierrez-Magee Expedition was a major news story in the United States and in fact, was the first time the American people learned about the region known as Texas. The Spanish on their frontiers, long thought only in the abstract, became a reality and were identified with harsh brutality and hostility toward republican values. The failed revolt would have lasting implications on both sides of the border far into the future. It was characterized by private American citizens who created an army to briefly pushed back against monarchical colonization. A young George Orr, born in Pennsylvania and living in Louisiana, was a part of this expedition. During the year 1813, Orr had his first glimpse of Texas.
Religionstjamesbelvidere.org

Deacon Steven Johnson’s Homily 6-24-21

Deacon Steven M. Johnson – St. James, Belvidere, IL. Homily for the 12th Week of Ordinary Time, Thursday, 6-24-21, Year B. The Nativity of St. John The Baptist – Solemnity. READINGS: 1st Is 49:1-6; 2nd Acts 13:22-26; Gospel Lk 1:57-66, 80. Theme: Be a Herald of Christ!. We were all...
Religiontowndock.net

St. Thomas Rector Installation - Jun 26

Saturday, June 26 at 10a, St. Thomas Episcopal Church formally welcomes Father Bruce Cheney to the position of Rector (spiritual leader) of the congregation. The installation is a service with a celebration after – think of it like a wedding and reception. All are welcome to join for the ceremony and the celebration.
Musiccwherald.com

Fond memories of Harold Spensley, 82

A book of condolence has been placed in Appleby tourist information centre, in which well-wishers have been writing fond memories of former Appleby man Harold Spensley, who has died aged 82. Born in Skipton in 1938, he moved to Appleby in 1947 when his father was appointed works inspector on...
Religionolmc.us

A Year of St. Joseph

“One hundred fifty years ago, in the decree Quemadmodum Deus, Pope Pius IX proclaimed Saint Joseph Patron of the Universal Church. In celebration of that anniversary, Pope Francis has proclaimed a ‘Year of Saint Joseph.’ The special year began December 8, 2020 and will end December 8, 2021.”. The Josary,...
Youngsville, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Thomas triplets

The Thomas triplets, Victoria, Savannah and McKenna, graduated at the top of the Class of 2021 from Southside High School in Youngsville on May 22.
Youngsville, LAstmarynow.com

Thomas triplets

The Thomas triplets, Victoria, Savannah and McKenna, graduated at the top of the Class of 2021 from Southside High School in Youngsville on May 22.
ObituariesAltus Times

Kay Thomas

Kay Thomas, 70, passed away Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at her home. The family received friends from 1 – 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the funeral home. A private family graveside will be …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to...