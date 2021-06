Have you ever tried a beermosa? Well, you can find it at this brewery during Sunday brunch with bingo. I experienced my first beermosa while out with a few friends in Cooperstown. We went to Brewery Ommegang for their 'Brunch and Bingo' event on Sunday morning. When I walked in, I was like, whoa...It's all re-done and so much bigger. Mind you, it's been several years since I've been there, but it looks super fresh, and they're really taking advantage of the breathtaking views.