Show Low, AZ

Crews scramble to contain Boggy Creek Fire

By Peter Aleshire Special to the Independent
WMI Central
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOW LOW — Two new White Mountains wildfires are growing rapidly, with fire crews scrambling to get a box around them to prevent their spread. The McDonald Tank Fire south of Tonto Lake near the Black River on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation started from unknown causes on Tuesday and grew to 680 acres overnight. The fire’s moving towards the Black River, with active running, torching, flanking and backing. It’s mostly burning in timber, brush and tall grass. The 159 firefighters on Wednesday were trying to figure out how to contain its spread using backfires and firebreaks on existing road systems.

www.wmicentral.com
