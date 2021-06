The Boston Celtics are a team with a chance to either flourish or flounder during the 2021 offseason — at this point, frankly, there’s no middle ground. Less than 24 hours after their gentleman’s sweep series defeat to the Brooklyn Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped one of his famous nukes and reported that Danny Ainge would be stepping down from his role as General Manager and President of Basketball Operations and, in his place for the latter role, Head Coach Brad Stevens would move on up to the front office.