Fickle monsoon will yield more megafires

The summer of 2020 was the hottest ever recorded in Arizona with the Phoenix area experiencing a total of 53 days of temperatures at 110 degrees or higher. The high temperatures can cause serious roof issues if not maintained correctly and with no recent relevant rainfall you may not even know if you have any problems. Meteorologists are expecting an active monsoon season this year so now is the time to have your roof inspected and fix any damage you may have. Having worked in the Phoenix area roofing industry for many years here are a few tips to ensure your roof is ready for the summer weather ahead.