Fickle monsoon will yield more megafires
That’s how it’s going lately in the high-stakes effort to predict the future of Arizona’s vital monsoon. So here’s the short version of the good news: We’re still hoping for a near-normal monsoon this year — which should dampen one of the most dangerous fire seasons in decades sometime in July. Last year, the “nonsoon” ranked as the second driest monsoon ever recorded. This year, there’s a better than 50/50 chance we’ll have a normal monsoon, based on forecasts relying on sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.www.wmicentral.com