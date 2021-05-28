Norman Schaefer, 78, of Show Low, AZ passed away, peacefully at home on May 16th with his beloved wife, Donna of 58 years of marriage and two daughters, Sherry and Wendy by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Donna and two daughters Sherry Monier and Wendy Schaefer; grandchildren: Jason, Marissa, Michael, Matthew and 4 Great Grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held May 20th, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. He will be greatly missed.