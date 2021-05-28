Memorial Day: More than just a holiday

If there’s a word that has signified the culture of resistance over the past year, it would be “abolish.” Despite always being present in U.S. history, especially during slavery, the abolition movement was popularized in 2020 after the uprisings following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. Acts of abolition—the collective efforts to abolish systems of subjugation—are rooted in both the need to destroy the oppressive structures in this society as well as the need to create alternative ways of living, beyond the extractive, exploitative mode of interaction that dominates our society. Often when we think of abolition, we just think of abolishing the police or the prison system. And while those are definitely components of abolition, they are not all that needs to be abolished.