Jeff Hayes is the June Artist of the Month

From skincare to handmade ceramics, three of our staffers share some of their recent local buys. Green Tea Oil, Rose Mint Oil, From The Ribb ($15, $8) I’m not a skincare expert by any means, but I know that one of the number one rules is that the simpler the ingredients, the better. While visiting a Juneteenth event this past month, I was able to discover a bunch of new artisans and small businesses, including the local, organic skincare brand, From The Ribb. With a focus on natural formulas, the local, holistic company has everything from hand soap to herbal supplements. After a bit of back and forth, I decided to get some Green Tea Oil which tightens pores and smooths skin, as well as a Rose Mint Lip Oil which is infused with rose petals. Especially after a tough, dry winter, I’m excited to try these out and rejuvenate my skin for the summer. fromtherib.org.