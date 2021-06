I have been a long time listener, and silent prayer warrior to those that I hear about on the DAB audio prayer line. I may call in at some point but for right now this is the approach where I have enough courage to start. I need prayer for my marriage. Please give me the strength, and courage to accept whatever path is coming. Please give me a servants heart for my wife, and her needs. Whether that is space to process, time to consider me worthy of another chance. I’m a broken husband, made whole only through the power of Christ.