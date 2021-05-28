Best and Worst of the Week in Santa Clara: The Federal Stimulus Funding and Flavored Tobacco
The City began budget deliberations this week. We learned that approximately $26 million in Federal stimulus funds will fill a big hole in the City’s budget. Whew. Lots of studies show that flavored tobacco is bad for our kids. But that’s not stopping disgraced former Councilman Dominic Caserta from lobbying Vice Mayor Raj Chahal and Councilman Suds Jain on behalf of the tobacco industry’s interests.santaclaranews.org