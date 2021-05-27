Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cambridge Awarded Cityhealth Gold Ranking for Advancing Robust Public Health Policies

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yObb_0aEb6G9F00

The City of Cambridge has received a Gold medal rating from CityHealth for its robust action and development of innovative policy solutions to protect and promote the health and well-being of all of its residents.

Each year, CityHealth, a national initiative of the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, awards the 40 largest U.S. cities Gold, Silver and Bronze medals based on the strength and number of policies they have in place to improve people’s day-to-day quality of life, well-being and health. Last year, CityHealth opened the opportunity to small and mid-sized cities as part of an opt-in pilot program. Cambridge self-reported its 2020 public health policies in the mid-sized city category well before the City’s successful response to COVID-19 pandemic.

“A healthy, vibrant city means so much more than access to doctors and hospitals. I am proud of the work we have done to provide affordable housing, safe streets, a top-notch education and so much more to make the City of Cambridge a strong model of public health protections,” said Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale.

“As both Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Cambridge and CEO of the Cambridge Health Alliance, I am proud of the work we have done to connect community health with quality, affordable healthcare. A commitment to understanding and improving the conditions under which people live, work and play is why Cambridge has typically been recognized as forward thinking and innovative in its health policies,” said Dr. Assaad Sayah.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of smaller health departments in addressing health issues in our cities and towns. This national recognition speaks to the longstanding commitment of our city's leadership, the invaluable contributions of our local partners, and the resolve of the health department staff with shaping the policies that impact the quality of life of all residents in Cambridge,” said Claude A. Jacob, Chief Public Health Officer.

“During a year of extraordinary challenges due to COVID-19, the Cambridge community demonstrated its strength by coming together to protect and support one another. This gold medal award is testament to our resilience and our city’s unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

Of the nine policy categories on which CityHealth bases its ratings, Cambridge received a Gold ranking for the following, as well as an overall rank of Gold:

  • Affordable housing
  • Complete streets
  • Safer alcohol sales
  • Smoke-free indoor air
  • Tobacco 21 (tobacco control policies)
  • High-quality, accessible pre-kindergarten

Cambridge also received a Silver rank for Earned sick leave.

The opt-in pilot provided CityHealth with a way to test the program and make it more available to other leadership cities on a voluntary basis. CityHealth invited Cambridge as one of the pilot cities because of its reputation as an innovator in public health as well as its designation as a nationally accredited public health department. In 2013, Cambridge was also honored with the inaugural Robert Wood Johnson Culture of Health Prize. In 2018, Cambridge Public Health Department became one of the first nationally accredited health departments in Massachusetts as recognized by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

Photo (l to r): Chief Public Health Officer, City of Cambridge Claude A. Jacob; Cambridge City Manager Louis A. DePasquale; Commissioner of Public Health and CEO, Cambridge Health Alliance, Assaad Sayah, MD

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

2
Followers
253
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Policy#Community Health#Cityhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

June 17: Plumas Public Health announces 0 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 17, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 14, Public Health reported just one new case and it was from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola).
PoliticsPosted by
Cambridge, Massachusetts

City of Cambridge Launches Campaign to Centralize Housing Information and Resources

The City of Cambridge today announced it has launched a citywide campaign designed to educate and inform residents on housing opportunities and housing-related resources and services. Housed In Cambridge: Information to Open Doors, is a collaboration of several city departments, including the City Manager’s Office of the Housing Liaison, the Community Development Department, Cambridge Human Rights Commission, and the Department of Human Service Programs.
Public Healthehrintelligence.com

States Receive Data Exchange Grants for Health Equity, Public Health

DASH, led by the Illinois Public Health Institute and Michigan Public Health Institute, developed the Learning and Action in Policy and Partnerships (LAPP) program alongside the nonprofit Center for Health Care Strategies. LAPP will provide the first cohort of six grantees with funding and assistance to enhance community data exchange...
Cambridge, MAWicked Local

Cambridge Health Alliance names new chief of surgery

Cambridge Health Alliance, a community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities, named Siva Vithiananthan as its new chief of surgery. “Dr. Vithiananthan is an accomplished surgeon, educator, researcher and leader who is excited about the opportunity to grow our surgery program,” said CHA CEO Assaad Sayah. In...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

ND Public Health dishes out awards

Grand Forks health officials are feeling pretty good after picking up a couple of honors from the North Dakota Public Health Association. The group dished out its Outstanding Service Award to Theresa Knox who serves as the Nursing and Nutrition Manager for Grand Forks Public Health. Knox was recognized for 25 years of public health and contributions to the North Dakota Public Health Association Governing Council and conference planning committee.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Public health offers vaccinations

Chaffee County Public Health will hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-7 p.m. June 11, at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and older. Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May...
Public HealthPosted by
Cambridge, Massachusetts

City of Cambridge to Lift Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions on Saturday, May 29, 2021; Eviction Moratorium to End on June 15, 2021

The City of Cambridge today announced that, with the Commonwealth's State of Emergency ending on June 15, 2021, and the significant improvements in public health metrics, it will align with the Commonwealth in lifting the City’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will rescind its March 19, 2020 Declaration of Public Health Emergency in Cambridge effective June 15, 2021. Due to the rescission of the City’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, the City’s Temporary Eviction Moratorium as amended on July 23, 2020 will also be rescinded, effective June 15, 2021.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Fort Hood, TXhealth.mil

CRDAMC recognized by MHS for innovation in health care practices

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center emergency department and primary care medical teams earned recognition from the Military Health System Clinical Quality Leading Practice program for innovative practices in their respective disciplines May 5. CRDAMC’s submissions, “Transforming Military Primary Care to a Value-based Model through QUiC Clinics” and “Stemming the...
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Supporting the shift toward value-based health care

The United States spends roughly $3.6 trillion on health care each year, equivalent to nearly 18 percent of the gross domestic product. However, the United States does no better in population health outcomes compared to other high-income countries that spend half as much money on health care. Thus, in recent years there has been a shift toward value-based health care, in which health care providers are paid based on the management and health outcomes of their patients, rather than the number of patients they see. Value-based health care could help stimulate better quality care for patients, saving individuals and the government more money in the long run.
Vermont StateColchester Sun

UVM Health Network updates visitation policy

BURLINGTON — With the state of Vermont dropping its State of Emergency and COVID-19 restrictions, The University of Vermont Health Network is updating visitor access policies to reflect the state’s successful vaccination efforts. But masking requirements remain in place at the Network’s Vermont hospitals based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Health560cfos.ca

Grey Bruce Public Health Workers Train Brampton Staff In Hockey Hub

Our local Hockey Hub mass immunization clinic model is up and running in Peel region. Twenty-five staff from the Grey Bruce Health Unit assisted at an immunization clinic in Peel on Saturday, June 12, demonstrating the system developed by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra. Public Health says a...
Channel 3000

Dane County health organizations want your input on how to improve health inequities

MADISON, Wis. — As we come out of a tumultuous pandemic year, the Healthy Dane Collaborative is seeking community input on the state of health in Dane County. The Collaborative is made up of a number of health organizations including Public Health Madison and Dane County, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, SSM Health, Stoughton Health and UW Health. The organizations are asking community members to fill out an online survey that they will use to develop solutions to health issues that the communities feel are top priorities.
HomelessPosted by
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Thank You to Our Partners Who Strengthened Cambridge’s Fight Against COVID-19

With the State of Emergency ending on June 15, the City of Cambridge and the Cambridge Public Health Department (CPHD) would like to thank all of the partners who have made the City’s robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic possible. For the past 16 months, City employees, healthcare providers, nonprofits, universities, community groups, faith-based organizations, residents, and businesses throughout Cambridge have come together to fight COVID-19, helping to keep people who live and work in Cambridge safe and supported.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

OU Health changing COVID visitation policy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OU Health is changing its COVID-19 policy for visitors at all of its hospitals and clinics starting today. Patients will be allowed to have two visitors instead of just one, but those visitors will still have to follow strict guidelines, which include wearing an approved mask at all times.