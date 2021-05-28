Cancel
Malayan Flour Mills swings back to profit in 1Q

By Justin Lim
theedgemarkets.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Malayan Flour Mills Bhd's (MFM) swung back to profit in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (1QFY21) amid improvements in both its flour and grains trading, and poultry integration segments. The group registered a net profit of RM17.66 million compared with a net loss of...

www.theedgemarkets.com
