In the Media: Myriam J.A. Chancy Discusses New Novel in Publisher’s Weekly

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartley Burr Alexander Chair in the Humanities Myriam J.A. Chancy discusses her new novel, What Storm, What Thunder, in Publisher’s Weekly. The novel, which will debut on October 5, 2021, tells the story of the 2010 Haitian earthquake through 10 Haitian voices. “I wanted to reflect the experience of disaster across gender, profession, and age, to talk about this personally,” Chancy says. “We see things happening to a mass of people—there’s no micro level. I wanted to get to that level, to capture the range of experiences.”

