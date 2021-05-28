This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To Get YouTube Drops Packs From Grandmasters Weeks 2-7

Fans of 4X grand strategy games – Civilization in particular – have been eyeing Amplitude Studios and Sega’s upcoming Humankind keenly since the moment it was announced, and the more we see of it, the more we become convinced that it might just be a game that genre fanatics won’t want to miss. Humankind’s launch is not far away, but before that, it’ll be getting a beta soon. A recently released trailer hypes up that beta, while also showcasing some new gameplay footage. Take a look below.