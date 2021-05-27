Cancel
Short-sellers bet against electric vehicle companies amid competition, shortages

spglobal.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a promising 2020, Wall Street is betting against electric vehicle manufacturers in 2021. Short interest in electric vehicle companies jumped through the end of April, the latest S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. With sellers speculating that profitability for EV manufacturers will be increasingly difficult due to supply constraints and competition, the bets against these companies may quickly increase, analysts said.

www.spglobal.com
