US inflation pressure gives value stocks another edge over growth stocks

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflationary pressure is giving investors another reason to shift their dollars into better-performing value stocks and move away from tech-heavy growth stocks. Value stocks — much-maligned after a decade of underperformance relative to growth stocks — have enjoyed a turnaround . The S&P 500 Value index — which tracks the top 100 S&P 500 stocks deemed to be cheapest as per their price-to-book value, earnings-to-price and sales-to-price ratios — has returned 17% year-to-date as of May 27.

