Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy Reboot Rumors Still Going Strong

belloflostsouls.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s talk about more crazy Star Wars Rumors, all about the love it or hate it Sequal Trilogy. While Star Wars remains a popular franchise and a big deal, the Sequel Trilogy seems to stand apart from the rest. This group of movies has proved very divisive among the fan base. In particular the Rise of Skywalker was…. let’s just say it was generally poorly received. Last year a host of rather crazy rumors started cropping up. These said that somehow the whole trilogy would be retconned or redone… or something. Overall these rumors were kind of crazy, and we don’t really buy into them. However a year later and they still won’t go away, so let’s see what people are reporting now.

www.belloflostsouls.net
