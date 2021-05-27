Adobe Lightroom’s Photo Editing Tricks for Beginners
New to Adobe Lightroom CC? Follow along with this video tutorial to learn how to streamline your photo editing process from start to finish. In this tutorial, you’ll learn everything including importing and exporting your photos, editing tools, cropping, copying your edit settings, and how to utilize different brushes. Although this tutorial is for beginners, it’s also ideal for anyone who wants to go back to the basics to get the most out of your editing process in Lightroom.www.shutterstock.com