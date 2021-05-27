Adobe Lightroom’s Photo Editing Tricks for Beginners

Adding type anywhere in Lightroom (outside of the Book module in Lightroom Classic) is just about the clunkiest, most limited, downright frustrating thing in Lightroom (though the spot healing brush might be a good runner up). For example, if you want to add some text below your print in the Print Module, you have to use the Identity Plate feature, which gives you just a tiny window for inputting your text; you can’t easily do multiple lines of text, and the only text formatting option you have is to choose your font and font size. That’s it. No leading, no tracking, and if you type more than a few words you can’t even see them inside the text field. It. Just. Stinks! (and stinks isn’t the word I really wanted to use).