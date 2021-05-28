Mental Illness Is Not Invisible: A Guide to Ethical Visual Representation
Digital media has a responsibility to help erase the stigma around mental illness. Here's how photographers can do better. It's not easy to showcase mental illness in photography. Many consider this a trivial subject, but that's not a reason for us to dismiss it. In fact, it's reason enough for photographers to challenge themselves to capture better imagery of mental illness. But, how do you capture such a complex subject? How do you capture something that you don't 100% relate to?