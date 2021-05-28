When Consumer Psychology Meets Marketing

Google provides consumers with a plethora of information that answers our questions and sometimes even keeps us up at night. Americans are increasingly turning to Google to find answers to their housing questions. The phrase “When is the housing market going to crash?” has surged in Google searches by 2,450% in the past month. Consumers are also searching for information about “Why is the market so hot?”—doubling in that week—and “How much over asking price should I offer on a home in 2021?” which increased by 350% in Google searches that week.