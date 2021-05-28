Cancel
Economy

When Consumer Psychology Meets Marketing

By Guest Contributor
thecustomer.net
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is consumer psychology? At its core, psychology is the study of uncovering the complexities behind human nature. And it does so through different perspectives—developmental (how we grow through time), cognitive (how we think), and social (how we relate to others). But what about the consumer perspective?. Consumer psychology is...

#Consumer Psychology#Consumer Behavior#Ethical Marketing
