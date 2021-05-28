3 Plus Your Community- Cindy's Choice

Class Description: Get your kids in the kitchen to learn to make naturally sweetened mango popsicles. We will “kiddify” our usual mango education, showing them how to cut mangoes using “the mango hack” but stick around because your kids will need an adult present. (Trust us, you’ll probably learn something, too). Note: We don’t use much sugar in this class. The kids will undoubtedly love them just the way they are. Also, it doesn’t matter if you have popsicle molds or not (if not, any old [clean] ice cube tray or cleaned yogurt cups will do), but we do recommend buying an inexpensive set online. They are so much fun for kids, and it may encourage them to eat more fresh fruit.