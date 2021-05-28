Cancel
Star Wars Pinball VR Adds Han Solo Centric Table

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZen Studios revealed this week that a new pinball table has been added to Star Wars Pinball VR, this once centered on Han Solo. The table was revealed on the latest episode of the dev team's own program, The Pinball Show, in which the studio went over all of the fun little additions they made to this specific look and feel of the table. This particular addition to the game marks the first major content update since it launched in May 2021, and will be the start of a number of additions to the game as the devs are looking to add more surprises and content in the near future.

bleedingcool.com
