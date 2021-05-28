Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Bad Is Back & Business Is Boomin'
Just when Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) thought they had everything they wanted with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) no longer calling the shots, reality kicks the Codys hard when the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom kicks off next month. Looking to secure the family's seat at the head of the table, the boys will find themselves facing those looking for answers about Smurf and others looking to challenge the Codys' power- all willing to spill blood to make it happen. But the challenges come from within, too- as shocking truths about Smurf's past come to light and the boys. And what happens when Deran, Pope, Craig, and J each make it known that they're looking to lead the family into the future? Nothing good (except for the viewers)- as you're about to see in the following preview for the series' return.bleedingcool.com