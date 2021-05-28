Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Bad Is Back & Business Is Boomin'

There isn’t a lot to see in the teaser trailer to The Witcher season 2, but there is an indication that Ciri will be playing a much bigger and more impressive part this time around, and that Geralt of Rivia will be changing just a bit as things move along. There’s also the idea that Yennefer will be in a pretty tight spot when the show returns. The images revealed in the teaser flash by so quickly that it’s easy to admit that they can gain a person’s interest, but apart from that, it’s bound to happen that we’ll need to wait and see what happens in the coming season when it finally arrives. Those that have read the books will no doubt have a good idea that we could see Geralt and Ciri make their way to Kaer Morhen, where Geralt was trained and turned into a Witcher, which means that Ciri’s power is bound to be cultivated as she undergoes her training. Fans of the Witcher are bound to be getting pretty excited at this point since the return that many were expecting in 2020 didn’t get to happen as production shut down thanks to the coronavirus.