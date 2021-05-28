Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Bearcats sports update: Basketball, golf

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 18 days ago

Boys’ golf

The Paso Robles High School Boys Golf team competed in league finals Thursday at Chalk Mountain Golf Course. The team posted an impressive score of 455 to finish in 4th place. Special congratulations to Kobe and Mark for advancing to CIF Regionals. Kobe finished in 2nd place with a 75 and Mark finished in 13th with an 84. CIF Regionals will be held at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday, June 1.

Girls’ basketball

Thursday Paso girls varsity basketball won against Morro Bay Thursday night 41-36. For league champions, 10 wins, 0 loses.

Reports sent by Paso Robles High School coaches.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Lemoore, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Morro Bay, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Golf Course#Cif Regionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related