Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Children’s Authors Discuss The Lessons Their Books Can Teach Adults

wvpublic.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we're revisiting an episode of Inside Appalachia that features children's authors in and from our region. We'll hear Cynthia Rylant, who wrote "When I Was Young In The Mountains," David Perri, author of "Messy Larry," and Bil Lepp reading from his recent children's book "The Princess And The Pickup Truck," and Lyn Ford, a professional storyteller and children's educator, telling a story she wrote called "The Old Woman and Death." And while these stories were written for children, like many children's stories, these stories have messages for all of us, including grown-ups.

www.wvpublic.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hazel Dickens
Person
Eula Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#The Caldecott Honors#Ford#African American#Appalachians#The Mud Creek Clinic#Catholic#The Tranzac Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Loudoun County, VAwashingtonfamily.com

Local Author’s Children’s Book Celebrates Fatherhood and Friendship

In real life, a smallmouth bass and a bald eagle would be an unlikely friend pairing, but in the colorful children’s book “Larry and Bob,” by Loudoun County author Karen Schaufeld, they become the best of pals. Though they come from two separate worlds, the two animals bond over their shared duty of fatherhood and form a unique friendship that opens their eyes to different experiences and ways of life.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

East Tennessee native writes children's book

Angie Eason, an East Tennessee native and graduate of the University of Tennessee, has written and self-published her debut children’s book, “The Grands Go — Oh No! The Great Smoky Mountains,” that has debuted on Amazon Children’s Books as a No. 1 new release. “The Grands Go — Oh No!”...
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Graham author Patricia Cook publishes new children's book

Jun. 11—Graham author and illustrator Patricia M. Apple Cook has published a new children's book titled "Mystery Rabbit." "Mystery Rabbit" tells the story of a group of rabbits that come together with birds, deer and other animals to set off on a quest for a special egg. By helping each other, the rabbits find the egg hidden away.
Orange, CAsanclementetimes.com

Local Author Publishes Children’s Book on Bullying, Self-Acceptance

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Books & Literatureegcsd.org

Children’s Book Author and Illustrator Visits Bell Top Virtually

Bell Top Elementary School hosted children’s book author and illustrator Daniel Jude Miller for a virtual presentation on June 3 as part of the school’s library program. Mr. Miller, who is known for creating the “Monsters in Manhattan” series, visited the school virtually and met with all of the Bell Top classes in four Google Meet sessions over the course of the day.
Weston, MAWicked Local

Bestselling author of young adult books speaks to Field School in Weston

Do you ever wonder, “What if?" What if the school bully got a second chance after suffering from amnesia, as in "Restart"? What if your phone had a ghost spirit in it of a boy from 1596, as in "What’s His Face"? What if you found out that everything was a lie in your life and you were part of a giant experiment, as in "Masterminds"? You get the idea!
Books & Literaturethebulletinweekly.com

Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly

CHICAGO (AP)—In the world of children's books, villagers can protect their water from a black snake, dark skin is as beautiful as the night sky, and a little girl's two puffs of hair can make her feel like she's floating above the clouds. Kids are seeing more of these possibilities...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

5 Children’s Books That Illustrate the Importance of Friendship

I reflect fondly on the nights reading bedtime stories with my two boys. I loved watching them scurry and giggle in their pajamas as I asked them to go pick out two or three of their favorite books from their bookshelf. Looking back, the stories that I loved reading the most were the ones which initiated a conversation that ultimately lasted longer than reading the book itself.
Books & Literaturetricountysentry.com

Connecting through children’s books

“When we think about what it is to be connected, we think about memory. We think about history. We think about storytelling. All of these words that we hear—‘literacy,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘diversity’—those are all words for connection . . . When I say to people ‘why do we need to have diverse books?,’ it’s not because necessarily everybody needs to see themselves reflected in every book, but because we need that sense of connection. We need to live in a global sense.”
Schenectady, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Schenectady aunt and niece co-author children's book

Jun. 15—SCHENECTADY — Ashley Charleston didn't have to look far for inspiration for her first book. The downstate English teacher was at her parent's Schenectady home in the summer of 2019 recovering from surgery when she saw firsthand how seriously scared of bugs her niece, Nyasia Copes, was. Out of...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Meet children's author Chuck Dayton at Blue Ridge Books

Blue Ridge Books in Hazelwood will be hosting a book signing and reception for the children's nonfiction book, "Secrets of the Loon" written by Chuck Dayton. The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at 428 Hazelwood Ave. in Waynesville. "Secrets of the Loon" is a...
Kidsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bestselling author to discuss how families can cope with anxiety

Jun. 15—A bestselling author will discuss how to implement strategies that best support children with challenges such as worry, anxiety and depression on Tuesday. Gloucester Public Schools and the city's Health Department have teamed up to partner with author Lynn Lyons, who holds a master's degree in social work, for the program.
Books & LiteratureMySanAntonio

Author Celebrates Diversity and Jamaican Heritage in Beautifully Illustrated Children's Book

Chad Williamson encourages young readers to enjoy life in his debut book ‘Funeesha and the Fun Queen’. In “Funeesha and the Fun Queen,” author Chad Williamson emphasizes feeling good, having fun, following passions and being one’s true self in everyday life. In the first of five books in the series, readers are introduced to Funeesha, a bright, intelligent and happy five-year-old girl who does not have a care in the world besides having fun. The series represents children of color and highlights the family’s Jamaican roots throughout.
Books & LiteratureNew Castle News

Local author's book on Amazon list

A local retired teacher’s book focusing on the Cold War Era appeared in an Amazon top list. Gary Hill, author of “The Other Oswald, A Wilderness of Mirrors,” had his book in a list of best history books for the month of June. “The Other Oswald” explores the world of...
Sherman, CTNew Haven Register

Author to discuss mystery book at Sherman Library

SHERMAN — Join the Sherman Library as author Andrea O’Connor discusses her recently released book, “Woodson Falls: 9 Donovan’s Way” on Wednesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. In the book, O’Connor invites the reader to explore the people and events in the small town of Woodson Falls as...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheStreet

Author H. H. Leonards Partners With R.H. Boyd Publishing Corp. For Book About The Life And Lessons Of Mrs. Rosa Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. H. H. Leonards, founder and chairman of The Mansion on O Street, is partnering with R.H. Boyd for her latest book about the lessons gleaned from her time with Mrs. Rosa Parks. From 1994 to 2004, after she had been attacked in her Detroit home, Mrs. Parks resided with Ms. Leonards, and they developed a very strong friendship.