Digital Ratings: The Handmaid’s Tale Has a Strong Start in the Neilsen Streaming Top 10

Netflix cancelled the show that has been the most-watched among streaming viewing for two weeks in a row. Jupiter’s Legacy repeated at the Number 1 slot in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for originals for the week of May 10th to 16th, increasing its estimated minutes viewed from its first week tally of 696 million to 1.02 billion. The Netflix Red Queen must be pretty comfortable atop her throne when she can just shout “Off with their heads!” to top-performing shows like this. At the Number 2 slot for the week was Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale which had 584 million minutes of viewing. Dropping to Number 6 for the week was Netflix’s Shadow and Bone which had 294 million minutes of viewing. Entering the charts at Number 9 was Netflix’s Castlevania with 205 million minutes of viewing for its premiere week. Netflix previously announced that show’s current fourth season as its last. Love Death + Robots also premiered that week on Netflix but did not make it into the Nielsen Streaming Top 10. That show has been renewed for a third season, though. Dropping out from last week was Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Netflix’s Lucifer. In the Top 10 acquired shows, Supernatural slipped to Number 10 with 239 million minutes of viewing. You can see the full rankings at this link.