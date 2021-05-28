Digital Ratings: The Handmaid’s Tale Has a Strong Start in the Neilsen Streaming Top 10
Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale had its fourth season premiere the week of April 26th to May 2nd and landed at the Number 2 slot in the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming orignals. It had an estimated 1.04 billion minutes of viewing for the week, making it the most-watching Hulu original tracked thus far in these rankings. Improving from last week to the Number 1 slot was Netflix’s Shadow and Bone which pulled in 1.19 billion minutes of viewing. Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had finished its six-episode run by that week but still remained in the Top 5. It was at the Number 4 slot with 364 million minutes of viewing. Amazon’s animated superhero series Invincible returned to the Top 10 for the week of its Season 1 finale, landing at Number 8 with 176 million minutes of viewing. And Netflix’s Lucifer remained in the rankings at the Number 10 slot with 140 million minutes of viewing.www.cancelledscifi.com