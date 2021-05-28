Cancel
Digital Ratings: The Handmaid’s Tale Has a Strong Start in the Neilsen Streaming Top 10

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale had its fourth season premiere the week of April 26th to May 2nd and landed at the Number 2 slot in the Nielsen Top 10 for Streaming orignals. It had an estimated 1.04 billion minutes of viewing for the week, making it the most-watching Hulu original tracked thus far in these rankings. Improving from last week to the Number 1 slot was Netflix’s Shadow and Bone which pulled in 1.19 billion minutes of viewing. Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had finished its six-episode run by that week but still remained in the Top 5. It was at the Number 4 slot with 364 million minutes of viewing. Amazon’s animated superhero series Invincible returned to the Top 10 for the week of its Season 1 finale, landing at Number 8 with 176 million minutes of viewing. And Netflix’s Lucifer remained in the rankings at the Number 10 slot with 140 million minutes of viewing.

www.cancelledscifi.com
