Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Frost Advisory Issued Tonight For The Quad Cities

By Connor Kenney
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I Loathe You Mother Nature. A haiku poem. Sorry, I'm not a poet. I am pretty mad at Mother Nature because she is just playing games with us now. Not only is today (Friday) going to be way to cold for May, but the Quad Cities will be under a Frost Advisory tonight. Come on, Mother Nature!

koel.com
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#A Frost Advisory#Woods#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Carson City, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Temperatures 100-103 degrees expected during the afternoon hours. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combined heat and mild overnight lows will yield heat impacts to sensitive populations, those exposed to the afternoon sun for long periods of time, and to those who do not have adequate home cooling.