Frost Advisory Issued Tonight For The Quad Cities

Effective: 2021-06-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Temperatures 100-103 degrees expected during the afternoon hours. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combined heat and mild overnight lows will yield heat impacts to sensitive populations, those exposed to the afternoon sun for long periods of time, and to those who do not have adequate home cooling.