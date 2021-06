Father's Day is this weekend (yikes!) and that means you're probably scrambling to find your dad the perfect gift. Fear not, my fellow delegator: there are plenty of perfect gifts you can still buy for any Iowa dad. Before I start with the ideas, I'm assuming your dad is much like mine. So some of my suggestions may miss the mark, I concede. However, the idea is to get him a gift, you're likely not looking for more than one so, I hope you find someone decent.