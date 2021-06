National Donut Day was celebrated all across the United States back on June 4th, but we're still celebrating here in Eastern Iowa!. The website Love Food recently published their list of the best donut in every state, and the pick for Iowa isn't too far of a drive from Cedar Rapids. Now, it's important to note that Love Food didn't explain exactly how they came up with their list, the article simply says they "scoured the country," but we're going to trust that they did thorough research.