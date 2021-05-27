Cedar Park-based Firefly Aerospace expanding with $4.3M city economic development agreement

Zoning changes for two possible planned unit developments, or PUDs, were discussed and voted on by the Round Rock City Council on June 10. The first, which was approved unanimously by the council, is a 6.84-acre tract located east of Chisholm Trail Road and south of West Old Settlers Boulevard, which had its second reading that evening. The Round Rock Lofts PUD is a multilevel urban residential building that will have 10,000 square feet of commercial space on its first floor, no less than 45 residential units and a height limit of eight stories, according to planning and zoning director Brad Wiseman.