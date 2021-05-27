Cancel
Cedar Park, TX

Cedar Park-based Firefly Aerospace expanding with $4.3M city economic development agreement

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 17 days ago
Cedar Park company Firefly Aerospace is flying to the moon, and the city will help the company expand with a $4.3 million city economic development agreement. The economic development project, dubbed Project Sinatra after Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon,” will create 682 new jobs by November 2030 with an average salary of at least $90,000. There are currently 162 employees at the existing Cedar Park headquarters, according to the city.

Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

