I have a passion for home improvement and love giving advice to others for their projects. Why You Should Consider Painting Your Wood Paneling. To paint or not to paint? That is the question. Long before putting the brush to the wood, an important question needs to be answered. Should we paint the wood paneling in this room or should we not? This process can be reminiscent of the 'love me, love me not' game we played as kids, since arriving at the answer can seem just as trivial. Not only are you in a quandary with your own decision, but with that of your family as well. In fact, we are told that the prior owner of our house never attempted the project because they could not agree as a couple whether to do so or not. One preferred the natural look of the wood and a cozier atmosphere while the other preferred a more modern and clean finish.