The year 2021 is the year for love — at least, that’s what The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston is hoping. The Season 17 lead’s journey to find romance (again) is officially underway and a new season means new contestants to fall in love with. With 29 men (and one mystery man in a box) competing for Katie’s heart, things are bound to get heated this summer. As you start to pick your favorite cast members, Thomas Jacobs will probably get your attention for one reason or another. After taking a peek at his Instagram and learning more about his job and everyday life, there’s a v good chance he’ll be someone to keep your eye on.