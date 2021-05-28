John Lewis appoints eBay’s Rosie Hanley as head of brand marketing

It’s official, the summer sales are here. And the John Lewis & Partners one, in particular, is worth checking out.While Amazon Prime Day has been and gone, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on bagging a bargain. John Lewis’s event is another shopping bonanza full of impressive deals on brands such as Samsung, Simba, Whistles, Kurt Geiger and more.And with up to 50 per cent off across clothing, homewares, tech and baby products, you’re sure to find something for your shopping list.Whether you’re looking for a new sofa, TV, pair of shoes or a handbag, we’ve handpicked the...