John Lewis appoints eBay’s Rosie Hanley as head of brand marketing

By Jennifer Faull
The Drum
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Lewis has hired eBay’s Rosie Hanley as head of brand and marketing, the latest recruit to fill a gap left by a series of exits from its marketing team. Hanley has been with eBay for seven years, most recently serving as its head of brand marketing where she has led campaigns such as its ’More Ways to Win’ work from McCann, as well as a content partnership with News UK. Prior to eBay she was at Tesco data division Dunnhumby as product manager.

