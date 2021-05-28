Cancel
Palatine, IL

District 211 Business Pitch 2021

By Peter Odutola
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finale of this year District 211 Business Pitch to investors took place on May 19, with participants from all the schools that made up District 211 namely Palatine High School, Fremd High School, Schaumburg High School, Conant High School and Hoffman Estate High School. This year produced joint winners from two high schools Palatine and Hoffman Estate High Schools. Team Time from Hoffman Estate High School won $5,000 and Team Dispense 1 from Palatine won $6,000.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

