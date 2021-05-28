District 211 Business Pitch 2021
The finale of this year District 211 Business Pitch to investors took place on May 19, with participants from all the schools that made up District 211 namely Palatine High School, Fremd High School, Schaumburg High School, Conant High School and Hoffman Estate High School. This year produced joint winners from two high schools Palatine and Hoffman Estate High Schools. Team Time from Hoffman Estate High School won $5,000 and Team Dispense 1 from Palatine won $6,000.www.dailyherald.com