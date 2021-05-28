From Drug Dealer to Lawyer, Michigan Man’s Second Chance Pays Off
A judge not only gave this man a second chance, but he gave him a challenge. It paid off big time. This story begins with a young man in trouble with the law that seemingly had a rough future ahead of him. Edward Martell was a 27-year-old high school drop when he appeared in court for drug charges in 2005. Martell was facing up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine when Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow challenged the young Inkster man according to deadlinedetroit.com,975now.com