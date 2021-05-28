Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

From Drug Dealer to Lawyer, Michigan Man’s Second Chance Pays Off

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge not only gave this man a second chance, but he gave him a challenge. It paid off big time. This story begins with a young man in trouble with the law that seemingly had a rough future ahead of him. Edward Martell was a 27-year-old high school drop when he appeared in court for drug charges in 2005. Martell was facing up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine when Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow challenged the young Inkster man according to deadlinedetroit.com,

975now.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Inkster, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Dealer To Lawyer#Michigan Man#Wayne County Circuit#Deadlinedetroit Com#The Michigan Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Shavehead, Michigan and How It Got Its Name

It's very possible that you have been and not even known it. This little community with the curious, slightly funny-sounding name can be found in Cass County's Porter Township. It is not on maps and hasn't been since the 1800s. But why the name “Shavehead”?. This little community started life...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.