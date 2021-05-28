Obituary - Alan Patrick Herring

Laurel Fork, Virginia: Alan Patrick Herring, 47, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 after a UTV accident at his new cabin home in the mountains of Virginia. Alan loved others, especially those in need, those who were hurting, or going through difficult times. He would reach out with a call or message letting them know that he was thinking about them and was there for them if they needed anything. To those who experienced this, you know that this was a true ministry.