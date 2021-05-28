Gov. Abbott Calls Patrick's Call to Legislators to Stay in Town "Pretty Goofy"
Gov. Greg Abbott sure seems ticked off that Lt. Gov. Patrick wants to call the shots on whether the Texas Legislature has to work overtime. At the end of a Thursday press gaggle in Fort Worth, Gov. Greg Abbott made clear he was none too pleased with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s attempt to publicly pressure him into ordering the Texas Legislature to work overtime through June to force through red-meat, right-wing legislation that died in the Texas House recently.www.houstonpress.com