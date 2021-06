Online casinos have come a long way since the first software was developed in 1994 by a company called Microgaming based in the Isle of Man (Great Britain). The simple yet effective games in the early years have been updated year after year and the online casino industry is now worth billions of dollars annually. As with any industry that involves large amounts of money, some bad apples will be drawn to it. Over the years regulation has been tightened and the companies or operators who were known not to be ethical have largely been forced out either by being blacklisted or named and shamed.