BazaLoader Attackers Create Fake Movie Streaming Site to Trick Victims

By Dark Reading Staff Dark Reading
Dark Reading
 22 days ago

The criminals behind a recent malware campaign are using an elaborate infection chain that includes creation of a fake movie streaming website. Proofpoint researchers report the attackers associated with BazaLoader malware have created a convincing fake site for a service called BravoMovies, which goes so far as to display fake movie titles on the landing page.

