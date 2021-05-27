Complera (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)

Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a global problem. The loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in serum is a therapeutic end point. Prolonged therapy with nucleoside/nucleotide analogues targeting the HBV-polymerase may lead to resistance and rarely results in the loss of HBsAg. Therefore, inhibitors targeting HBsAg may have potential therapeutic applications. Here, we used computational virtual screening, docking, and molecular dynamics simulations to identify potential small molecule inhibitors against HBsAg. After screening a million molecules from ZINC database, we identified small molecules with potential anti-HBV activity. Subsequently, cytotoxicity profiles and anti-HBV activities of these small molecules were tested using a widely used cell culture model for HBV. We identified a small molecule (ZINC20451377) which binds to HBsAg with high affinity, with a KD of 65.3 nM, as determined by Surface Plasmon Resonance spectroscopy. Notably, the small molecule inhibited HBsAg production and hepatitis B virion secretion (10 μM) at low micromolar concentrations and was also efficacious against a HBV quadruple mutant (CYEI mutant) resistant to tenofovir. We conclude that this small molecule exhibits strong anti-HBV properties and merits further testing.