Pharmaceuticals

Complera (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)

MedicineNet.com
 22 days ago

Generic drug: emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Complera is a prescription medicine that is used to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1) in people weighing at least 77 lb (35 kg) who:. have never taken HIV-1 medicines before, and who have an amount of HIV-1 in their blood (this is called...

www.medicinenet.com
#Tenofovir Disoproxil#Hepatitis B Virus#Steatosis#Hbv#Hiv 1#Emtriva#Viread#Tdf
Health
Pharmaceuticals
FTC
EurekAlert

Hemagglutinin (image)

ScienceNature.com

A novel piperazine derivative that targets hepatitis B surface antigen effectively inhibits tenofovir resistant hepatitis B virus

Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a global problem. The loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in serum is a therapeutic end point. Prolonged therapy with nucleoside/nucleotide analogues targeting the HBV-polymerase may lead to resistance and rarely results in the loss of HBsAg. Therefore, inhibitors targeting HBsAg may have potential therapeutic applications. Here, we used computational virtual screening, docking, and molecular dynamics simulations to identify potential small molecule inhibitors against HBsAg. After screening a million molecules from ZINC database, we identified small molecules with potential anti-HBV activity. Subsequently, cytotoxicity profiles and anti-HBV activities of these small molecules were tested using a widely used cell culture model for HBV. We identified a small molecule (ZINC20451377) which binds to HBsAg with high affinity, with a KD of 65.3 nM, as determined by Surface Plasmon Resonance spectroscopy. Notably, the small molecule inhibited HBsAg production and hepatitis B virion secretion (10 μM) at low micromolar concentrations and was also efficacious against a HBV quadruple mutant (CYEI mutant) resistant to tenofovir. We conclude that this small molecule exhibits strong anti-HBV properties and merits further testing.
Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Etrasimod Granted Orphan Drug Status for Eosinophilic Esophagitis

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to etrasimod for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. Etrasimod is an investigational highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator. The product is designed to partially and reversibly reduce lymphocyte levels at sites of inflammation, while maintaining components of immune function.
Diseases & Treatmentslupus.net

Asthma and COPD in Lupus

Recent research has shown that asthma and COPD are more common in people with lupus. In a new study, researchers looked at data from 2 sources. These were the FORWARD National Databank of Rheumatic Diseases and the Lupus Outcomes Study (LOS).1. In the FORWARD group, about 20 percent of people...
Medical & BiotechMedicineNet.com

Temixys (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)

Generic drug: lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. What is Temixys (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), and how does it work?. Temixys (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg.
Medical & BiotechNutra Ingredients

Ginger extract shows positive role in alleviating chronic stomach pain

A concentrated ginger extract offers significant potential for reducing a broad range of symptoms in chronic sufferers of stomach pain, according to a new clinical study. Functional dyspepsia (FD) is a common disorder characterized by a cluster of symptoms including epigastric pain, burning, and an uncomfortable sense of fullness. FD affects close to 20% of the global population, with no clear-cut conventional treatment but lifestyle-related factors are believed to contribute as well as dysfunction in the gut-associated nervous system.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: FDA Rolls Out Prescribing Information for Aducanumab

Experts discuss the just-approved monoclonoal antibody amid ongoing controversy. Aducanumab, the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease approved by the FDA in nearly two decades, continues to be a beleaguered drug. While some—such as the Alzheimer’s Association—see this approval as a major step forward in the treatment of the disease, others suggest it should never have garnered the agency’s accelerated approval.
HealthA Sweet Life

Why the ADA Lowered Blood Sugar Targets for Children

Last year, when the American Diabetes Association (ADA) updated its annual “Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes” document—the set of recommendations that largely guides diabetes care in America—the organization made a significant change that wasn’t much remarked upon at the time. The listed HbA1c target for children with Type 1 diabetes was changed from <7.5% to <7.0%.
Fitnesshinowdaily.com

Get energized with an infusion of vitamins at Steelsmith Natural Health Center

Our bodies are natural healers, but when they lack essential vitamins and minerals chronic illnesses can develop. At Steelsmith Natural Health Center, intravenous nutrient therapy has proven to have incredible healing effects on the body. HI Now host Kanoe Gibson is at the health center with a look at how it works and some of the conditions that respond best to the treatment.
Women's Healthsheridanhospital.org

Testosterone, to treat or not to treat?

By Dr. Christopher M. Prior, DO, FAAFP – Physician at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Internal Medicine Practice. June is Men’s Health Month, and according to studies, 60% of men don’t consult their physician regularly and 33% are less likely to visit the doctor than women. But one area of men’s health is seeing a surge in activity.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Jones on the Importance of Testing for Microsatellite Instability in CRC

Jeremy C. Jones, MD, discusses the importance of testing for microsatellite instability high in colorectal cancer. Jeremy C. Jones, MD, hematologist/oncologist, Mayo Clinic, discusses the importance of testing for microsatellite instability high (MSI-H) in colorectal cancer (CRC). All patients with CRC, including those without metastatic disease, should undergo molecular testing...
HealthMedscape News

Predictors of Treatment-Resistant and Clozapine-resistant Schizophrenia

A 12-Year Follow-up Study of First-Episode Schizophrenia-Spectrum Disorders. Sherry Kit Wa Chan; Hei Yan Veronica Chan; William G. Honer; Tarun Bastiampillai; Yi Nam Suen; Wai Song Yeung; Ming Lam; Wing King Lee; Roger Man King Ng; Christy Lai Ming Hui; Wing Chung Chang; Edwin Ho Ming Lee; Eric Yu Hai Chen.
Healthmdvip.com

Chronic Inflammation: An Invisible Issue

It's inevitable that when you bump into your desk, cut yourself while cooking, or strain a muscle playing sports that the area is bound to be sore, become red or swell. This is known as inflammation, which can happen as a result of an injury or infection. Your body then helps to accelerate the healing process by releasing white blood cells that close around the infected or injured area and serve to fend off any foreign threats. You typically see or feel inflammation in the form of pain, tenderness, swelling, redness or warmth of the affected joints or tissues.
Healthuclahealth.org

Anti-inflammatory supplements can help psoriasis

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to the monthly letters column. We continue to get questions about the coronavirus vaccine and virus variants, and we’ll address them in a separate column soon. This time, though, we’ll focus on nonvirus questions and concerns. -- In response to a column about psoriasis,...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Fitness Facts: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Family nurse practitioner, Canyon Health and Wellness Clinic. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Well that was a mouthful! But what does it mean, and how can it affect me?. Yes, you would be right to assume it relates to your thyroid, and with the -itis ending, that it refers to an inflammatory process (good job, nursing and science majors).
Sciencesciencecodex.com

New Cleveland Clinic research identifies link between gut microbes and stroke

June 16, 2021, CLEVELAND: New findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new interventions to help treat or prevent stroke. The research...
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

e-ECE: Testosterone Therapy Mitigates NAFLD in Obese Men With FH, T2D

(HealthDay News) — Testosterone therapy can improve non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in obese men with functional hypogonadism and type 2 diabetes, according to a study presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology. Kristina Groti Antonic, MD, PhD, from the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, and colleagues examined the...